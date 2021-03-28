March 14, 2021
Appleton, WI - We mourn together the passing of our beloved Donald Frank Northey, on March 14th, 2021.
He was Brother, Husband, Father, Uncle, Grandfather & Great Grandfather to our extended family for 88 years, "the cream of the crop". "The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit." Psalm 34:18
Donald Frank was born on the farm on October 27, 1932 to Frank & Hazel Northey in Sullivan, WI. He was the fourth of their five children only to be survived by his youngest sister Doris (Northey) Sprague.
He married the "love of his life" Lois Ruth Oestreich and were together for 60 years and bought the family farm where he lived for over 40 years.
We celebrate together the legacy of life & love he created of 6 more Northey's: Bruce, Jeffrey, Gregory, Julie, Jill & DuWayne. Donald's grandchildren of Bruce & Vicky: Heidi, Joel & his wife Michelle, Thacia & Rebekah; of Jeffrey & Kay: Theresa, Pamela & husband BJ, Andrea & husband William; and of DuWayne & Karen: Duwayne "Dane" JR. & Autumn. Great Grandchildren are Tori, Lexi, Isaac, Josiah, Clare and Alexander; Matthew, Luke, Alyssia, and Trysta; "little" Joel & Levi. Praise be to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of compassion and the God of all comfort, who comforts us in all our troubles, so that we can comfort those in any trouble with the comfort we ourselves receive from God." 1 Corinthians 1: 3-4
We rejoice together the passing of Don into new life with his Heavenly Father above, dancing with his beloved wife, Lois, his youngest son DuWayne, his grandson Dane, and BJ and all the loved ones that have gone before him. "Do not let your hearts be troubled. You believe in God; believe also in me. My Father's house has many rooms; if that were not so, would I have told you that I am going there to prepare a place for you? And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am." John 14:1-3
"The steadfast love of the Lord never ceases; his mercies never come to an end; they are new every morning; great is your faithfulness, O Lord." Lamentations 3:22-23
Condolences can be sent to: Northey's, 408 Naymut St, Menasha, WI 54952
