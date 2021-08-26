April 4, 1929 - August 23, 2021
Whitewater, WI - Donald Gene Prisk, age 92 of Whitewater, passed away August 23, 2021 at home surrounded by his family.
Don was born on April 4th, 1929 in Brodhead to the late Raymond and Myrtle (Gempeler) Prisk. On September 11th, 1950 he wed Sharon Aarstad.
Don was known for his kindness, always seeing the best in people, and enjoying life.
Known for his #02 car on local racetracks, he also operated Prisk Auto Salvage for many years.
After his retirement he occupied his time building birdhouses. He enjoyed painting and designing them always to be a little different. If you wanted to know how much they cost he always said, "you can't buy one but I'll give you one". He gifted over 100 to family and friends just to see them smile.
He is survived by his wife of over 70 years, Sharon. Brother, Dennis (Pat) Prisk and sister-in-law, Judy Prisk. Children, Eunice (Ted) Prisk, Daniel Prisk and Tammy (Randy) Kozak. Grandsons, Daniel (Erica) Prisk and Brandon (Kori) Kozak; granddaughters, Brittany (Tanner) Kozak and Haley (Brandon) Kibbler and 3 great grandchildren. Also, many beloved nieces and nephews, although you'd think many more from how many lovingly referred to him as their "Uncle Don".
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Richard (Joyce) and Darrell as well as other nieces and nephews.
There will be no visitation at Don's request, but donations may be made to Rainbow Hospice of Jefferson, Wisconsin in honor of Don, who the family thanks greatly for their care.
Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
