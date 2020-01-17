JEFFERSON — Donald H. Fritz, 72, of Jefferson, died on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at his home.
Don was born on May 27, 1947, in Lancaster, the son of Frederic and Lela (Pien) Fritz.
He graduated from Custer High School in Milwaukee in 1965, and on April 20, 1968, he married Cathy Osuski.
Don was employed as a cabinet-maker for many years and retired from Kitchen Craft Builders in 2011.
He was an avid sports fan and coached his kids in years past. He was a talented bowler and had a knack for sports statistics.
Don was a passionate fisherman and enjoyed many family vacations. He wore the title of “cranky old man” with pride and will be dearly missed.
Don is survived by his wife, Cathy Fritz of Jefferson; sons, Larry (Gina) of Sullivan, Kenny (Sharrell) of Brown Deer and Danny (Claudia) of Germantown; seven grandchildren, Anthony (Jessica), Jessica, Kenny Jr., Taylor, Alyssa, Joseph and Andrew; and two great-grandchildren, Nathaniel and William. He also is survived by a number of other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Larry, in his youth; and his favorite K9 companions, “Booper” and “Sad Sack.”
Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home in Jefferson is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.