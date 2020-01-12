SULLIVAN — Donald H. Stendel, 81, of Sullivan, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at his home.
Donald Henry Stendel was born on March 8, 1938, in Concord, the son of Arthur and Helena (Thoemke) Stendel.
He was a 1956 graduate of Johnson Creek High School where he played high school football and baseball.
On Aug. 15, 1964, he was united in marriage to Marilyn Stark at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Lebanon.
Donald purchased the family farm in 1962. He also worked for Carnation in Oconomowoc for 35 years.
Donald was a lifelong member of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Rome.
He loved farming, fishing and spending time with family, especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed playing cards and playing on the Farmington baseball team.
Donald is survived by his wife of 55 years, Marilyn Stendel of Sullivan; daughters, Nancy (Larry) Holbach, and their children, Brady and Aaron; Gloria (friend Robert Mitchell) Stendel; and Janice (Chris) Mertes, and their daughter, Olivia; sons, Warren (Yvonne) Stendel, and their children, Morgan (friend Josh), Emily, Natalie, Steven and Anna; and Tom (Shannon) Stendel and their children, Hailey and Madeline; twin brother, David (Beverly) Stendel, as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Alfred Stendel and Ralph Stendel.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at noon at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Rome with theRev. Mike Mannisto officiating. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.
Family and friends may gather at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Rome or the charity of one’s choice.
Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
