Donald "Hondl" LaDien

Jefferson, WI - Donald F. LaDien (Hondl), age 90, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2022. Don was born in Jefferson on January 16, 1932 to Franklin and Alice LaDien. Upon graduating high school in Jefferson, Don enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1950, and served in Korea from 1951-53.
He became a journeyman printer until 1966, then had a successful career as Director of Purchasing at Schweiger Furniture for 23 years. Don was a member of Rotary International for over 15 years, served as President and was presented the Paul Harris award in 1996. Don loved to golf and belonged to both Meadow Springs and Lake Ripley CC for over 40 years.
He is now reunited with his parents, sister, Patricia Kiesler, and dozens of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Inez (nee Tobias); son, Franklin (Rocky); daughter in- law, Catherine; grandson, Joseph and wife, Lia; and great-granddaughter, Emilia Rose; grandson John, and wife, Katherine; and his dog, Tina. He also is survived by many loving nieces and cousins. We will miss his wit and humor, but left a strong legacy of love for his family.
A memorial service and burial were held on April 2, 2022.
