JEFFERSON — Donald J. Arndt, 86, of Jefferson, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Alden Estates in Jefferson.
Donald was born on Oct. 17, 1933, in Milton, to Paul and Lucille (Hill) Arndt.
Don served in the United States Air Force as a dog trainer in the K-9 unit from 1951-54, followed by four additional years in the reserves.
He married Helen Ropinski on Oct. 12, 1957.
Don was employed at Borg Textiles in Jefferson as a machine mechanic for many years, then at Monterey Mills in Janesville before retiring in 1998.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman who enjoyed spending time outdoors.
Don was a gifted wood carver who participated in numerous carving competitions, and received many awards and honors for his work.
He and Helen enjoyed traveling and spending time at their cabin in Necedah.
Don was a member of the Reinhardt-Windl Post 164 of the American Legion in Jefferson and St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Jefferson.
He is survived by his wife, Helen Arndt of Jefferson; daughter, Laurie McKinstry of Fitchburg; son, Daniel J. Arndt of Dallas, Texas; granddaughter, Caitlin McKinstry of Verona; sisters, Betty Mueller of Janesville and Joan Tendowski of Lena, Ill.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Bernice Janke; and brothers, Robert and Richard Arndt.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Jefferson with the Rev. Thomas Coyle officiating.
Burial, with military honors, will follow in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass.
Memorial contributions may be made to Rainbow Hospice Care, 147 W. Rockwell St., Jefferson, WI 53549 or St. John the Baptist Catholic School, 333 E. Church St., Jefferson, WI 53549.
Visit www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave condolence or light a candle in his memory.
