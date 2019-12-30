WATERTOWN — Donald J. Richwalski, 85, Watertown, formerly of Lake Mills, died on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019.
He was born on Sept. 12, 1934, in Stetsonville, Wis., the son of John and Helen (Fader) Richwalski.
He graduated from Medford High School in 1952 and later earned his degree from Milwaukee School of Engineering.
He served in the Air Force from 1952-54 during the Korean War.
Don married Carolyn Waldmann on Dec. 28, 1957. She died on Feb. 19, 2008. He later married Maxine Wallace in June 2011.
Don had been the vice president of Hamlin Inc. and drove school bus for Lakeside Lutheran High School in Lake Mills for 14 years.
He was a former member of the Lake Mills Rotary Club and the Clarence Bean Warren George Post 67 of the American Legion in Lake Mills.
Survivors include his wife, Maxine of Norfolk, Iowa; four children, Debra (Rev. Richard) Lehmann of Janesville, Sandra (Mark) Zastrow of Watertown, Connie Zastrow of Waukesha, and Dawn (Tim) Swingen of Lake Mills; 17 grandchildren, Aaron (Ashley) Wolfgram, Jonathan (Abbie) Lehmann, Stephen (Ruth) Lehmann, Kristin Lehmann, Daniel Lehmann, Derek Zastrow, Kaitlyn (Carlin) Brien, Alex (Courtney) Zastrow, Alyssa (Ryan) Ziche, Courtney Bagneski, Nathanael Zastrow, Lauren (fiancé Caleb) Rockney, Bailey Rockney, Brittney Rockney, Xander Swingen and Ezekiel Swingen; four great-grandchildren; two sisters, Betty Zych of Wausau and Kathy (Wayne) Stark of Seattle, Wash.; other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, parents; Carolyn Richwalski; his brother-in-law, Mike Zych; and a son-in-law, Dennis Wolfgram.
A memorial visitation will be held from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan., 4, 2020 at the Claussen Funeral Home, Lake Mills.
Private family services will be held later.
If desired, memorials may be made to Lakeside Lutheran High School or Rainbow Hospice Care.
