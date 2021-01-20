March 7, 1939 - January 15, 2021
Gering, NE - Donald L. Hundley was born in Milwaukee, WI on March 7, 1939. He was admitted to an orphanage for adoption. He was adopted by John and Henrietta Hundley and had 3 sisters by adoption Eldorado, Roberta, and Joan. Biological family Doris, Biff, Phyllis, and Mary. He graduated from Cambridge high school, in Cambridge wis. In 1957. He was in the national guard and 6th army from 1957 until 1964. He married Jan Florin and was blessed with 2 children sons Leroy and Jon. Later divorced and married Sue Hottell and was blessed with 2 children, Donna and Andrew. Later divorced and had a wonderful companion for over 25 years Sandra Sauer. He worked at Swift and company and owned Hundley Fence Co. and had a Windmill Hill Museum, Rock and antique shop. He collected and restored 48 different windmills. Many of them rare and one of a kind. He later sold them and are located in American Windmill Museum in Lubock Texas. He also enjoyed rock and fossil hunting with his family. He also enjoyed garage sales, auctions, antiques, fishing and hunting.
He is survived by Children: Leroy and Sheri Hundley, Jon and Karen Hundley, Andrew and Becky Hundley, and daughter Donna Hundley; grandchildren: Kristan, Nadine, Eric, Kenny, Nick, Miles, Jamie, Brittany and Colton; great grandchildren: Kylee, Layla, Memphis, Shay, and Jackson. He was preceded in death by Grandson Cory Hundley.
There will be no funeral service. The Bridgman funeral home will Assist the family with arrangements. He will be creamated as his wishes. Memorials May be given to the Salvation Army or St. Jude's Children's Hospital.
