May 27, 1940 - December 25, 2020
Neshkoro, WI - Donald M. Sedlar Sr., age 80, of Neshkoro, passed away unexpectedly on December 25, 2020, at ThedaCare Medical Center in Berlin. He was born on May 27, 1940, in Crivitz, WI, a son of Mathias and Frances (Kaucic) Sedlar.
Don graduated from Northern Michigan College in Marquette, MI, with a degree in accounting. He worked for his uncle as an accountant for 2 years before proudly serving his country in the United States Army from 1963 to 1965 during the Vietnam War.
On October 30, 1965, Don married Stella O'Connor in Parsons, Kansas. Don worked for many years and retired from Stoppenbach Inc, a meat packing plant in Jefferson, WI. Throughout his time at Stoppenbach Inc., he had been the Vice President and controller for the company. While living in Jefferson, Don was active in his community. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus as a Grand Knight and a Fourth Degree Honor Guard, a Commander of the Jefferson Legion Post, Chamber of Commerce President, and he also started the Rainbow Hospice in Jefferson.
Don and Stella moved to Neshkoro 21 years ago to enjoy their retirement. They became members of St. James Catholic Church of Neshkoro where Don volunteered his time and talent as an accountant and trustee for the church.
Those Don leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife of 55 years, Stella Sedlar of Neshkoro; his 2 sons, Donald M. (Michelle) Sedlar Jr. of Whitewater, WI, Dale M. (Laura) Sedlar of Jefferson, WI; 2 grandchildren, Michael Sedlar and Austin Sedlar; 2 step grandchildren, Denise (Josh) Ambrose, Dennis Thomas; 4 step great grandchildren, Hailee and Zoey Ambrose, Quinton and Ian Thomas; brother, William "Bill" (Jean) Sedlar of Marinette, WI; many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mathias and Frances Sedlar; brother in infancy, Bobby Sedlar.
A Memorial Mass for Donald M. Sedlar Sr. will be held on Monday, January 4, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., with visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m., at St. James Catholic Church, 315 N. Main St., in Neshkoro. Father Dale Grubba will officiate. Full Military Honors will follow the service at the church. Donald will be laid to rest at a later date in the St. James Catholic Cemetery in Neshkoro. Please visit our website www.wachholzandsons.com to send a condolence or to share a memory of Don with his family.
If you plan on attending the services, for your safety and the safety of others, social distancing and wearing a mask is recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and the Wachholz and Sons Funeral Home.
