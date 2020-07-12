JEFFERSON — Donald M. Stelmaszewski, 91, of Jefferson, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, at the Rainbow Hospice Respite Center in Johnson Creek.
He was born on March 14, 1929, in Milwaukee, son of the late Anthony and Florence (Landsee) Stelmaszewski.
He married Marilyn Mercer on Sept. 22, 1951, at Lowell. She preceded him in death on Aug. 6, 2012.
Donald had been employed by Schweiger Industries for most of his life.
Donald was an inspiration for Kindness, sharing his Wisdom and Wittiness, and always Helping family and friends. He devoted much of his life and energy as a handyman and gardener to family and neighbors.
Don always wanted to make sure everyone had what they needed, whether it was a lawnmower or fresh veggies from his way-too-large-garden. He always had extra to share.
He loved spending time in his garage fixing things others couldn’t, and he felt challenged to see if he could make something out of things others didn’t deem worthy of the time and effort. Small engine repair and gardening brought him great joy.
Don loved his family and there wasn’t a day that went by that he didn’t think of or talk to family members close and extended. He enjoyed visiting and keeping in touch; he even kept up on Facebook.
He will be deeply missed by his family: son, Dave Stelmaszewski and Ember of Oregon; daughters, Joan Key of Johnson Creek, Jean Johnson of Jefferson, Janet (Dave) Schroedl of Fort Atkinson and June (Bill) Sullivan of Fort Atkinson; 13 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren; siblings, Robert (Sandy) Stelmaszewski of Milwaukee, Laverne Seebruck of Wind Lake, Esther (Bill) Boals of Tucson, Ariz., Kathy Filipiak of Rio Rancho, N.M., Gloria Bonilla of Chandler, Ariz., and Nancy (Bill) Gerten of Cumming, Ga.
He also was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Doug Key; and brothers, Gerald, Anton and John Stelmaszewski.
Private family graveside services will be held at the Lowell Cemetery in Lowell.
A celebration of Don’s life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be given in Don’s name and directed to Jefferson Rainbow Hospice.
Schneider-Michaelis Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Please visit www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence for the family.
