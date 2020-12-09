Donald Merl "Doc" Kelley

August 14, 1956 - December 6, 2020
Whitewater, WI - Donald "Doc" Merl Kelley, 64, Whitewater, passed away at his home surrounded by his family on Sunday, December 6, 2020.
Doc was born on August 14, 1956 in Elkhorn, WI to Lloyd and Irene (Clifford) Kelley. He graduated from Whitewater High School in 1975. On October 2, 1982 Doc married Cindy Lasee in DePere, WI.
He worked for Triebold Implement for 25 years as a semi-truck driver. Doc then worked for the Whitewater Unified School District as a custodian at Washington Elementary School for 18 years. He loved being around the people and the kids. They were like family. Doc was a volunteer firefighter for Whitewater for 29 years. He enjoyed camping, watching the Packers, Brewers and Badgers and the Warhawk football team. Doc was known for the phrase "Hi-ya, Hi-ya".
He is survived by his wife Cindy, Whitewater; children Natalie (Ryan) Mussack, Prairie Du Sac, WI, and Lauren Kelley, Whitewater; siblings Kay Wall, Florida, Lloyd Kelley, Jefferson, Janet (Eric) Gill, Beloit, Richard (Pat) Kelley, Footville, and Ron Kelley, Whitewater; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Memorial Service for Doc will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy you may wish to consider memorials to the Whitewater Fire Department in Doc's name. The family would like to thank Alden Estates and Agrace Hospice for the care they showed to Doc.
The Nitardy Funeral Home, Whitewater, WI is assisting the family. Online condolences may be given to the family at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
