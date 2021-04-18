Donald Merl "Doc" Kelley

August 14, 1956 - December 6, 2020
Whitewater, WI - Donald M. Kelley, 64, Whitewater passed away on December 6, 2020 at his home. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at the Nitardy Funeral Home 550 N. Newcomb St. Whitewater, WI 53190. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday, April 24, 2021 from 9:00am until the time of the service. For online condolences and a full obituary please visit www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
