Donald N. Westphall, 86, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at London Lodge II in Cambridge.
He was born on Sept. 4, 1934, in the Town of Aztalan, to Russel and Margaret (Schroeder) Westphall.
Donald served in the United States Navy from 1952-55 during the Korean Conflict.
He married JoAnn Ott on June 6, 1959, in Hebron.
Donald worked as a mechanic for most of his career with several area auto dealers. His automotive and mechanical repair abilities were widely known, and this led to running his own business out of his home garage on nights and weekends.
In later years he was employed at Nasco in its small engine sales and service area. During retirement he delivered parts for Napa and Bumper-To-Bumper auto parts.
Donald enjoyed camping, riding mopeds, gardening, polka music, and all of the animals they had over the years on their hobby farm, especially his dog Ginger. He rarely was seen without his pipe in one hand and a cup of coffee in the other.
He is survived by his wife, JoAnn Westphall of Whitewater; children, Vicki (John) Mansavage of Fort Atkinson, Michael (Carol) Westphall of Fitchburg, Penny (Jon) Bound of Jefferson and Scott (Micheal) Westphall of Libertyville, Ill.; grandchildren, David (Anne Randolph Wells) Mansavage, Monica (Chris) Wolf, Matthew Westphall, and Shelby, Emma and Daniel Westphall; brother, Gerald (Judy) Westphall of Florida; sister, Judy (Butch) Barnes of Jefferson; and sister-in-law, Lou Westphall of Hebron.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Russel Jr. and Kenneth Westphall; and sister, Karen Westphall.
A private family burial service is planned at Cold Spring Cemetery on Sept. 26.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Meg and the staff at London Lodge for the wonderful care and love they gave to Donald in recent years. Thanks to Rainbow Hospice for their care over the last few weeks and for the friendship extended to our family from Leigha from Care Wisconsin. It took a team effort and we couldn’t have asked for a better group of people to help us.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider a memorial gift to London Lodge or Rainbow Hospice.
The Nitardy Funeral Home, Fort Atkinson, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be given to the family at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.