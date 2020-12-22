Donald Ralph Miller

November 17, 1931 - December 21, 2020
Johnson Creek, WI - DONALD R. MILLER age 89 of Johnson Creek passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at his home on Monday December 21, 2020. He was born on November 17, 1931 in Milwaukee to Ralph and Mary (Morgan) Miller. Don had worked at Universal Electronics in Helenville, Borgs Textile, and Stoppenbach in Jefferson. He loved to hunt and enjoyed cars and tractors and was the family's grill master. He also enjoyed gardening and was known to plant enough vegetables for friends and neighbors. He was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic church in Jefferson.
Don is survived by his wife, Laura Miller of Johnson Creek, sons David Miller (Dawn) of Jefferson, Paul Miller of Jefferson, and Andrew (Theresa) Miller of Helenville. Four grandchildren, Morgan Miller, Brett Miller, Joshua Miller, Elizabeth Miller. His brother Jerome (Joanne) Miller of Jefferson. He is preceded in death by his parents, and siblings in infancy. A Funeral Mass will be held at a later date.
Those wishing to send a memorial in Donald's name may direct them to St. Lawrence Catholic church or to Rainbow Hospice in Jefferson.
Visit www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to share a memory or leave a condolence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.