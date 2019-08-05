PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Donald W. Veenhuis, 79, of Palm Beach Gardens, formerly of Fort Atkinson, Wis., passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.
Don was born on Dec. 7, 1939, to Wesley and Ruth (Ingersol) Veenhuis in Chicago, Ill.
Don served in the United States Navy, which is where he met Penny Luczai. Don and Penny married in 1959 and have three children: Daniel (Nina) Veenhuis, Randall (Susan) Veenhuis and Bradley (Amy Gore) Veenhuis.
Don started and ran many successful companies over the years where he enjoyed mentoring and motivating his employees. He was known for his quick wit, which left a lasting impression on everyone he met.
Don was a generous man who supported many causes that were close to his heart, especially wounded veteran organizations and animal rescues.
In addition to his children, he is survived by his siblings, Richard (Carol) Veenhuis of Chandler, Ariz., and Sandy (Jim) Mickelson of Deerfield, Wis. He will be greatly missed and remembered by his grandchildren, Matthew (Melissa) Veenhuis, Erick (Tiffany) Veenhuis, Rachel (Tim) Hack, Luke Veenhuis, Maddie Veenhuis, Emily Veenhuis, Patrick Veenhuis and Samantha Veenhuis; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and great-grandchildren.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; and loving wife, Fran (Sitner) Veenhuis.
The family of Donald Veenhuis invite his friends to remember the good times and raise a glass in his honor at one of his favorite local spots, Koshkonong Mounds Country Club in Fort Atkinson, Wis. Please join us on Aug. 18, from 4 to 7 p.m.
The funeral will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation at www.garysinisefoundation.org or Jefferson County Cancer Coalition at www.jeffersoncountycancercoalition.org.
