Donald Wahl

Fort Atkinson/Madison, WI - Donald E. "Don" Wahl Jr., 87, of Fort Atkinson/Madison passed away on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at Unity Point Meriter Hospital.
Don was born on Christmas Day of 1935 in Fort Atkinson to Donald E. and Margaret (Huettner) Wahl. He graduated from Fort Atkinson High School. He received a Bachelor's degree with a major in mathematics and a minor in instrumental music at UW-Whitewater in 1959 and later received his Master's degree from Marquette University in Milwaukee. While working at Schweiger's Furniture, Don met the love of his life, Donna Uttech, in the summer of 1955. The couple wed on August 23, 1958 and together they had two children. Don taught his first year at Wilmot high school and then returned to his hometown to teach at the high school, where he was the teacher's union rep. for approximately 15 years, and later at the MATC campus in Fort Atkinson for a total of 99 semesters. He continued teaching throughout his life by quizzing his grandchildren and great-grandchildren on math facts.
He was a charter member of Fort Atkinson Community Band and played with the band for over 50 years. Don played the trumpet in the Community Band, at Bethany Church and at other settings. He was also in the choir at Bethany Lutheran Church where he was a faithful member.
Don played many years of slow pitch softball. He also coached the Junior Varsity baseball team at Fort Atkinson High School and was the announcer at high school basketball and football home games.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Wahl; children, Beth (Tom) Johnson of Madison, Eric (Victor Arroyo) Wahl of Dallas, TX; grandchildren, Sara (Chris) Leuthold of Cottage Grove, Kyle Johnson of Janesville; great-grandchildren, Evelyn and Nolan Johnson, Hannah, Lucas, and Jack Leuthold; sister, Priscilla "Boots" Paupore of Fort Atkinson; many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Don is preceded in death by siblings, Allen Wahl, and Diane McNaughton; and grandson, Lucas Johnson.
Don will be remembered for his incredible sense of humor and wit that even dementia couldn't diminish. Keep smiling, we love and miss you.
Donations can be made in Don's name to Fort Atkinson Community Band, Agrace Hospice Foundation, or Bethany Lutheran Church
Funeral services will take place at 11AM on Monday, April 10, 2023 at Bethany Lutheran Church, 404 Roosevelt St., Fort Atkinson, WI 53538. Visitation will take place from 9:30AM until the time of service. Burial will follow services at Evergreen Cemetery.
