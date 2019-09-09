On Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, Donald Wallace Weil, passed peacefully at Caliche Senior Living in Casa Grande, Ariz.
Wally, to friends and family, was 96 years old.
Wally was born on July 20, 1923, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Laurence and Carol (Wallace) Weil.
He attended Oberlin College until volunteering for the Army the day after the attack on Pearl Harbor. He served honorably in the 35th Infantry from 1942-45 during World War II. He landed at the beaches of Normandy and served under General Patton's 3rd Army.
Wally was a recipient of two Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star, for wounds received, and acts of bravery in battle. He was very proud of his service and his country.
After being discharged he returned home to finish school, getting his bachelor of arts at Oberlin, where he met his future wife, Jane (Bittel). They were married Dec. 29, 1947.
Wally then attended Williamette University in Oregon, receiving a juris doctorate law degree in 1950. He was member of both Phi Kappa Phi and Beta Gamma Sigma fraternities.
He belonged to the Sons of the American Revolution Ohio and Wisconsin chapters, and served on numerous national and international boards over the years.
Returning to the Midwest to raise their family, Wally served as president of the James Foundry Corp. in Fort Atkinson from 1960-70. He then joined the Business Administration faculty as a professor at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire from 1971-74, and as the department’s board chairman from 1974-77.
He was awarded the Excellence in Teaching honor twice during his tenure.
Wally returned to the corporate business world as president of Diversified Industries, Inc. in St. Louis, Mo., from 1977-81; director, UHI Corp., Los Angeles, from 1981-85.
In 1985 he returned to the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and remained a professor in the Business Administration department until his retirement in 2002.
In retirement Wally loved to travel, visit family and friends, and dine out for any meal. He had a passion for gathering family together for visits, and taking many, many pictures!
He never stopped teaching and sharing his experiences, becoming a mentor and life-long friend to many former students.
Wally was a prolific letter-writer, history buff and had a great appreciation for music. He loved his pets and was an avid Green Bay Packer fan.
Wally lovingly leaves behind his son, John Weil; daughters, Margaret (Will) and Carol (Randall) Johnsen; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and extended family and friends.
Wally was preceded in death by his father, Laurence Weil; mother, Carol (Wallace) Weil; stepfather, Mills Clark; sister, Constance Boase; wife, Jane Weil; son, Charles (Drew) Weil; grandson, Charles Weil; and granddaughter, Cora Weil.
He was a generous soul, and will be missed by all.
