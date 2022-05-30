Donald William Hinz

August 14, 1930 - March 20, 2022
San Francisco, CA - Don Hinz, 91, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at Coming Home Hospice in San Francisco, California.
He was born August 14, 1930 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Kenneth and Ruth (Kirsch) Hinz.
After graduating from Mukwonago High School he received his Education Degree from Whitewater College in 1952 and went on to get his master's degree in Education. He was a beloved principal and educator in Fort Atkinson for 38 years.
On August 14, 1954, he married Rosemary Olson in the Beaver Dam Presbyterian Church and they began their life in Fort Atkinson, where they stayed to raise their four daughters. He later moved to San Francisco, and loved living in the City By the Bay.
Outside of his love of education, was a passion for theater. He was a founding member of Fort Atkinson Community Theater (FACT) and starred in and directed many performances for that organization. He performed the role of Ebenezer Scrooge with Isthmus Theater in Madison for multiple seasons, and achieved his bucket list of going on a national tour of A Christmas Carol. After retirement, he both acted in and did backstage work at The Fireside Theater in Fort Atkinson for over ten years.
His life was filled with creativity in many other ways. He was an avid photographer, loved to cook, wrote amazing poetry, dabbled in watercolor painting, and more. He made a difference in so many lives. He was a compassionate and caring teacher, a loyal caregiver, a loving husband and partner, a trusted friend, an amazing father (and dog dad), and a wonderful grandfather/great grandfather.
Don is survived by his four daughters: Debra (Lance) Riddell of Fort Atkinson, Susan (Greg) Quade and Jennifer Hinz of Beloit, and Heidi (Dennis) Green of Fort Atkinson; seven grandchildren: Chad (Yolanda) Riddell, Gregory (Stacey) Riddell, Jasmine Dietz and Benjamin (Courtney) Dietz, Josh (Becky) Hinz, Meghann Green and Michael (Liz Jurczyk); eleven great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Jane Hinz; and many nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Bill; wife, Rosemary; and partner, Danny Tague.
A celebration of life is planned for the summer, when the sun is shining and birds are singing. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Fort Atkinson Community Theater, Humane Society of Jefferson County, and Paddy's Paws.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to all of Don's many friends and former students that took the time to share beautiful memories of how he impacted their lives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.