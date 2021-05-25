Donald Zuehlke

May 25, 2021
Fort Atkinson, WI - Donald "Donny" J. Zuehlke, 82, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at his home after a long battle with cancer.
Donny was born to Alfred and Ella (Marose) Zuehlke on March 10, 1939 in Hutisford, Wisconsin. He attended Harford High School in Hartford, Wisconsin. Later on, his family moved to Fort Atkinson where he worked for Thomas Industries for 20 years and then worked for Spacesaver until moving to the Daytona Beach area in Florida.
Donny married Judy Garbe in June 1980 and then moved to Florida in 1990. They were employed at the Gamma High Voltage Research in Ormond Beach Florida. Judy died in February of 1999.
He married widow, Shirley Zdanowicz, on October 5, 2002. In November 2005, they moved to Fort Atkinson.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley; nephews, Dale (Lisa) Voll, Ormond Beach, Florida, Ron (Eileen) Voll, Sun Prairie, WI; stepsons, Andrew (Lina) Zdanowicz, Laweranceville, Georgia, Thomas Zdanowicz, South Daytona, Florida; step-grandchildren, Georgia and Michael Zdanowicz, Georgia.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, brother, Roman, sister, Irene, and brother-in-law George Voll.
A graveside service will take place at 10AM on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Lakeview Cemetery.
Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.