Donna Bonk-Lasch

There must be borrowed angels here in life. They come along, into this world and make it bright but they cannot stay forever because they are Heaven sent. Sometimes Heaven needs them back again.
Heaven called Donna back again on February 21, 2022. She was born on August 28, 1934, to Lyle and Dola (McMahon) Enright. Donna graduated from Whitewater City High School Salutatorian in 1952. She married Joseph Bonk on October 3, 1953. He preceded her in death in 1971. Together they had two sons Dan and Bob.
Donna married Russell Lasch on April 7, 1979. He preceded her in death in 2016. She worked for 34 years at Fort Healthcare. Donna had fond memories of Dr. Phil Yao, Dr. Julie Mochtar and their staff. In the 1970's she was known to travel many hours and hundreds of miles just to watch her boys run a less than a minute track race. She was one of LaCrosse Indian's biggest fans. When Donna and Russel retired, they could often be found at Novak's Restaurant sitting at the table of knowledge with friends discussing many of Whitewater's issues of the day over a cup of coffee. She enjoyed traveling, snowmobiling, bowling and playing cards. Donna was an avid Green Bay Packer, Milwaukee Brewer and Wisconsin Badger football fan.
She is survived by her sons: Dan (Carrie) Bonk, Bellville, TX, Bob (Terry) Bonk, Edwardsburg, MI; sister, Lyles Lee Dravus, Janesville, WI; grandchildren: Jason Bonk, Twin Lakes, WI, Courtney Hinzpeter, Walworth, WI, Colten Bonk, San Antonio, TX, Mackenzie Bonk, Arlington, TX; bonus grandchildren: Brandon (Molly) Pechous, Eagle, WI, Tyler (Katie) Pechous, Whitewater, WI; great-grandchildren: Hayes and Shay Hinzpeter; bonus great-grandchildren: Kaleb Pechous, Bria Lang and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 11:00am at Nitardy Funeral Home, 550 N. Newcomb St. Whitewater, WI 53190. Burial will follow at the Hillside Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 10:00am until the time of the service. As an expression of sympathy you may wish to consider memorials to Rainbow Hospice. Online condolences may be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
To plant a tree in memory of Donna Bonk-Lasch as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
