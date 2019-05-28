LAKE MILLS — Donna K. Stark, 72, of Lake Mills, died on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Aurora Health Care in Summit.
She was born on Jan. 30, 1947, in Waterford, the daughter of the late Adolph and Naoma (Jones) Dobson.
She was a graduate of Wauzeka High School, class of 1965.
Donna married William J. Stark on Sept. 25, 1982, in Farmington.
She had been employed by Hartwig’s and later Hamlin, Inc, retiring in 2008.
Survivors include her husband, Bill of Lake Mills; two daughters, April Stark of Lake Mills and Virginia (Anthony) Haas of Watertown; four grandchildren, Seth, Adriana, Derrick and Natalie; three brothers, Jerry (Sarah) Dobson and Duane (Darlene) Dobson, all of Jefferson, and Mike (Cindy) Dobson of Boscobel; one sister, Kathy (Ervin) Steiner of Jefferson; one sister-in-law, Laurayne Dobson of Waukesha; other relatives and friends.
She also was preceded in death by two brothers, James and Theodore; one sister, Margaret Wallin; and one sister-in-law, Rosemary Dobson.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Friday, May 31, at the Lake Mills United Methodist Church.
Friends may call on Friday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of services.
If desired, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Foundation or the American Heart Association.
