CAMBRIDGE — Donna M. Hutter, 78, of Cambridge, died on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019.
She was born in Richland Center on Oct. 31, 1940, the daughter of Herman and Mary (Volk) Hutter.
Donna was the first in her family to graduate from college at Platteville State University with a degree in secondary education in 1962. She taught for 10 years in Reedsburg and Lodi, as well as Casper and Laramie, Wyo.
She then worked for 10 years as human resource manager for Verex in Madison and 14 years for Lab Safety Supply in Janesville.
On May 19, 1990, Donna married Herbert George Miller in Sun Prairie.
Survivors include her affectionate daughter, Deb Nelson; and granddaughter Cali (Daniel) Strahan and their children, Oona and Ptolemy; stepson, Mark (Kaye) Miller and daughters Samantha and Kristina; and granddaughter, Daija; stepson, Brian (Julie) Miller and grandson Christopher Miller; adopted son, Robert Anthony “Tony” Ward and grandson Troy.
She further is survived by nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.
Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Herb; parents, Herman and Mary; a brother, Anthony “Tony” Hutter; and a sister, Pauline Ringelstetter. With her death, her last name disappears as all members of this family have died.
A visitation will take place at Nitardy Funeral Home, 280 N. Park St., Cambridge, on Sunday, Aug. 11, from 4 until 7 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 701 W Water St., Cambridge, on Monday, Aug. 12, at 11 a.m.
Burial will take place at St. Andrews Cemetery, 301 N. Main St., Verona.
The family would like to reflect on how fortunate Donna was to have exceptional caregivers and friends during the last three years.
