Donna M. (Kneiert) Behselich
April 27, 1942 - December 12, 2022

East Troy, WI - Donna M. Behselich passed away peacefully on Monday, December 12, 2022 at her home. She was born April 27, 1942 in Little Prairie, WI, the daughter of the late Francis and Hazel (Clemons) Kneiert. On April 4, 1964, Donna was united in marriage to Lawrence J. Behselich at St. Patrick's Church in Whitewater, WI. Donna worked as a beautician throughout her life and at S & R Egg Farm for 13 years until her retirement. She was a lifelong attendee of Little Prairie Methodist Church. Donna enjoyed raising hogs and gardening on their farm.

