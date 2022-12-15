Donna M. (Kneiert) Behselich

East Troy, WI - Donna M. Behselich passed away peacefully on Monday, December 12, 2022 at her home. She was born April 27, 1942 in Little Prairie, WI, the daughter of the late Francis and Hazel (Clemons) Kneiert. On April 4, 1964, Donna was united in marriage to Lawrence J. Behselich at St. Patrick's Church in Whitewater, WI. Donna worked as a beautician throughout her life and at S & R Egg Farm for 13 years until her retirement. She was a lifelong attendee of Little Prairie Methodist Church. Donna enjoyed raising hogs and gardening on their farm.
Donna is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Lawrence, two sons, Timothy (Lisa) Behselich and David (Lisa) Behselich, two grandchildren, Jaime and Brett Behselich, brother, Donald Kneiert, two sisters-in-law, Georgene Adams and Virginia Marshall, goddaughter, Nicole (Behselich) Adsit, many nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Marilyn Kneiert, Bill and Betty Behselich, Phyllis and Leo Irwin, Harold Adams and Richard Marshall.
Private Family Service will be held at a later date at Little Prairie Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 E Ohio St, Chicago, IL 60611. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory completed arrangements for the Behselich Family.
