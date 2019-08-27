WHITEWATER — Donna M. Semrau, 90, of Whitewater, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Fort Memorial Hospital of Fort Atkinson.
Donna was born on Nov. 1, 1928, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Phillip and Sylvia (Sellers) King.
On June 8, 1946, she married Gerhart Semrau at Trinity Lutheran Church in Coleman. The couple had two sons and enjoyed 33 years of marriage until his death in 1979. She never remarried.
Donna was a devoted Milwaukee Brewers fan and followed the Green Bay Packers closely. She enjoyed the thrill of gambling and often played games on her computer.
She also enjoyed fishing.
Donna was a social lady, who loved visiting with the members of her coffee klatch and eating the treats she often provided.
She is remembered by her family for being a great mom with a wonderful sense of humor. She will be dearly missed.
Donna is survived by her sons, Jerome (Judy) of East Troy and Kenneth (Kristy) of Whitewater; four grandchildren, Michelle (Jeff) Kruse, Curtis (Shelly) Semrau, Chad (Julie) Semrau and Nicole (Brian) Mattison; nine great-grandchildren, Samantha, Summer, Cody, Cody, Ireland, Ian, Bailey, Caden, and Brady; and two great-great-grandchildren. She also is survived by a number of other relatives and friends.
She also was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5, at the Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home of Jefferson with the Rev. Gerald Wendt presiding.
Visitation will be on Thursday from 1 p.m. until the time of service.
Donna will be buried at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery of Coleman at noon on Saturday, Sept. 7.
To place an online condolence, please visit:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.