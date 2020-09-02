WATERTOWN — Donna Mae (Ziemann) Mundt, 89, of Watertown, Wis., entered her eternal home in heaven with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and reunited with her husband, Donald, on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. She had been a resident at Sunset Ridge Assisted Care in Johnson Creek, Wis., since April of 2019 and passed away of natural causes.
Donna was born on April 12, 1931, in Watertown, the daughter of John and Arena (Zabel) Ziemann. She married the love of her life, Donald C. Mundt, on May 6, 1950 in Watertown and the couple enjoyed 62 years of marriage before his passing in February of 2012.
During her working years, Donna worked as a secretary at the telephone company in Johnson Creek and the junior high school in Sun Prairie and, after moving to Watertown, she worked for Royal Meats and the Assembly of God Church. In her free time, she enjoyed cooking, traveling and being a homemaker and hostess.
Donna was a devoted wife and mother, and church meant the world to her. After retiring, she and Donald enjoyed traveling and snowbirded in Arizona for 20 years. Family was her focal point and she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends as much as possible.
She will be dearly missed by her surviving children: Neal (Connie) of Watertown and Gail (Jeff) of Florida; grandchildren, Jim (Erin), Nicole (Jeremy) and Krista (Jon), and daughter-in-law, Cindee, all of Wisconsin; and many other loving family and friends.
She was the last surviving member of her family. Greeting her in heaven were her parents, grandparents and many who had gone before her, including her brother, Edwin; sisters, Evelyn, Erline, Arlette and Gertrude; and son, Bruce.
Many, many thanks to the extremely caring people at Sunset Ridge and Rainbow Hospice Care.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at First Baptist Church in Watertown.
If desired, memorials may be made to Great Lakes Adult & Teen Challenge or Special Touch Ministry Inc.
Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Homes is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.
