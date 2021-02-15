Doreen K. (Wendt) Dunn

November 3, 1940 - February 11, 2021
Johnson Creek, WI - Doreen K. Dunn, 80, of Johnson Creek, passed away on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek surrounded by her loved ones.
Doreen Kay Wendt was born on November 3, 1940 in Watertown. She lived in Jefferson on her family's farm and later to moved to Oconomowoc. She was a 1959 graduate of Oconomowoc High School. She had been employed at Fiberesin Industries in Oconomowoc, Jefferson Human Services, St. Coletta's in Jefferson, and retired from Avon Hi-Life in Johnson Creek. She enjoyed collecting statues of horses, wolves, and Harley Davidsons. She rode Harley Davidson from 1959 - 1990. Her first bike was white with burnt orange gas tanks, California up sweeps, 6k of extension; she loved it. She loved writing cards and notes to people, starting back in 1957 until now, all around the states and South Wales. In 2000, she started Angle Ins., sending cards to people she knew and complete strangers that were sick or on their way to heaven, showing them that someone cared besides family and friends.
Doreen is survived by her sons, Mike (Laurie) Dunn of Kaukauna and Randy (Lynette) Dunn of Johnson Creek; grandchildren, Nicole Lynn (Brian) Richards of Johnson Creek, Wayne Dennis Dunn of Johnson Creek, Jenean Schmaling of Kaukauna; great-grandson, Oliver Richards; best friends, Barb Allen, Dick Lampe, Jeannie and Clarence Callies; best friend from South Wales, Mary Lindsay; as well as other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents; father, Gustave Wendt; and aunts and uncles.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Hafemeister Funeral Home with Rev. Dale Vlastnik of St. John's Lutheran Church in Johnson Creek officiating. Burial will take place at Glenview Memorials Gardens in Ixonia. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials, would be appreciated to a local Humane Society or the Johnson Creek Library. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Mike and Randy would like to give a special thank you to the nurses and physicians for their wonderful care.
