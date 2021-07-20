December 20, 1950 - July 19, 2021
Fort Atkinson, WI - Dorene P. Buntrock, 70, of Fort Atkinson, died on Monday, July 19, 2021.
Dorene was born on December 20, 1950 in Fort Atkinson, daughter of the late Lloyd and Norma (Reinke) Bramer. She married James Buntrock at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson on April 15, 1972.
After graduating from Lakeside Lutheran High School, Dorene attended Cosmetology school and was a beautician for more than 10 years. After taking some time to be a stay at home mom, she went to work at Ben Franklin Crafts in Oconomowoc for about 20 years.
Dorene loved spending time with her family and camping. She also enjoyed quilting and taking care of her flowers around the house.
Dorene is survived by her husband, Jim of Fort Atkinson; children, Betsy (Josh) Smith of Bayside and Bryan Buntrock of Fort Atkinson and her grandchildren, Rilan and Eliana Smith. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Connie Fairfield.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 23, 2021 at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. at the church until time of service. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.
Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.