March 11, 1942 - January 25, 2021
Keystone Heights, FL - Doris A. Heitz, 78 of Keystone Heights, Florida, formerly of Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on January 25, 2021. Doris was born in Canandaigua, New York on March 11, 1942 to Charles Lee Decker, Sr. and Anna M. (Jones) Decker. She married Robert W. Heitz on December 27, 1973. He proceeded her in death on January 20, 2021.
Doris attended high school in Canandaigua, New York and moved to the Midwest with her family in the mid 1960's. She was the original "working mom" and managed to work full time at factory jobs while still caring for her family. She worked at Moe Light (Thomas Industries) in Fort Atkinson and retired to Florida in the mid-1980s. In her retirement, she worked part-time for Walmart while caring for her son Dale who was disabled by a head injury, as well as the rest of her family. She enjoyed sewing, making dolls and other craft items.
She is survived by her brother, Donald A. Decker; her children, Deanna Olson, Dana (Robin) Derr, Denise (Kevin) Kaminski, and Darrell (Genoveva) Derr. She is also survived by 2 nephews, 13 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Doris was proceeded in death by her parents and her son Dale Derr.
In lieu of floral gifts, kindly consider a donation to your favorite charity in Doris's memory.
A Memorial service will be held at a later date.
