Jefferson, WI - Doris Claire Schumann, 93 of Jefferson, was called into the loving arms of her Good Shepherd Jesus on Sunday, May 29, 2022.
Doris was born on October 28, 1928, to Otto and Clara Jungkuntz in Jefferson, Wisconsin. She was given new birth by faith in Jesus in Holy Baptism on November 4, 1928, at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church in Jefferson, Wisconsin. She gave public confession of her faith in Jesus on her Confirmation Day on April 26, 1942. Her Confirmation verse was Psalm 145:18-19: "The Lord is near to all who call on Him, to all who call on Him in truth. He fulfills the desires of those who fear Him; He hears their cry and saves them." On November 23, 1951, she was joined in holy marriage to Robert Louis Schumann at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church in Jefferson, Wisconsin. One of her favorite hymns throughout her life was: "I am Jesus' little lamb, ever glad at heart I am; for my Shepherd gently guides me, knows my needs and well provides me; loves me every day the same; even calls me by my name".
Doris is survived in life by her 7 children: Robert Schumann, James (Sandy) Schumann, Daniel (Debbie) Schumann, Gina Dunham, Margaret Melberg, Mary (Jerry) Pickering, and Sarah (Howie) Burgess; 22 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, and her brother Dan (Patricia) Jungkuntz.
Doris was preceded in death by her husband Robert Schumann, her parents Otto and Clara Jungkuntz, and her siblings Richard Jungkuntz, Betty Wendland, Bobby Jungkuntz, Ted Jungkuntz, and one granddaughter, Miranda Stoumbaugh.
"Those He predestined, He also called; those He called, He also justified; those He justified, He also glorified" (Romans 8:30). "To God be the glory, great things He has done!" (Christian Worship, NPH, 399).
A funeral service in honor of Jesus in Doris' life will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church in Jefferson with Rev. Matt Krenke presiding. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the church. Doris will be laid to rest at Christberg Cemetery in Jefferson directly following the service.
The Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home is caring for the family.
