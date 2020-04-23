WHITEWATER — Doris Elaine Wutke, 94, of Whitewater, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at her home.
Doris was born on Sept. 28, 1925, in Whitewater, to Walter and Martha (Schmidt) Ludeman.
She married Ivan Wutke on Dec. 4, 1948, at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Whitewater. He preceded her in death on June 5, 2000.
Doris and Ivan operated a family farm in the Whitewater area.
Doris was very involved at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church and volunteered for many things. She was active in Whitewater’s Seniors in the Park and the Sunshine Club.
She is survived by her sons, Roger (Gloria) Wutke of Whitewater and James (Sharon) Wutke of Whitewater; grandchildren, Sarah McClellan, Brian (Quinn) Wutke, Andrew (Cindy) Wutke and Alyssa Wutke; great-grandchildren, Erika, John and Rosalee McClellan, Chase and Jade Wutke, Aaron Topel, and Axel and Layla Boero; and great-great-grandson, Kory Munoz.
She also was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Adele Gergen and Wilma Ludeman; and nephew, Richard Gergen.
A private burial will be held at Richmond Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Home at Ease, Rainbow Hospice, Dr. Wedl, Whitewater Rescue, and the Reverend Rossman for the care and kindness they showed to Doris.
Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Online condolences may be placed by visiting www.nitardyfuneralhome.com.
