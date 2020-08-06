JEFFERSON — Doris J. (Messerschmidt) Jung-Carmichael, 91, of Jefferson, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at her home.
She was born on May 17, 1929, in Whitewater, the daughter of Benjamin and Ruth (Messinger) Messerschmidt.
Doris married William Jung in 1951, and the couple had three children and enjoyed 16 years of marriage until he died from complication of an auto accident.
She married William Carmichael in 1978 and they were happily married until his death in 2014.
Doris valued education and attended both Downer College (now Lawrence University) in Milwaukee and the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, earning both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree.
She was an elementary school teacher in Fort Atkinson, teaching third and fourth grade, and raising her children.
Doris loved an adventure and was a world traveler. She was no homebody! She wanted to do anything but stay home.
Her interests included golfing, antiquing, bird watching, and she was a swimming instructor for many years. She was known for her hospitality and deep concern for the people in her life. She made friends everywhere she went.
Doris was active her entire life, and experienced many struggles and victories, yet always kept a cheerful disposition. She will be missed.
She is survived by her children, Ben Jung of Jefferson, Bill (Chris) Jung of Albuquerque, N.M., and Jean (John) Fico of Auburndale, Fla.; grandchildren, Jamie and Natalie; and a number of other relatives and friends.
She also was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, JoAnn Erdman.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13, at the Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home of Jefferson with Fr. Tom Coyle and Pastor Amy Waelchli presiding.
Visitation will be on Thursday at the funeral home, from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Burial will take place at Greenwood Cemetery following the service.
