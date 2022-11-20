Jefferson, WI - Doris M. Cartwright, 88, of Jefferson, formerly of Fort Atkinson, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Sunset Ridge Memory Care.
Doris was born on October 13, 1934 in Deerfield, daughter of the late Edwin and Charlotte (Anderson) Menzel. She married Dean Cartwright on April 12, 1952 in Deerfield.
Doris was a member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson.
Doris was very friendly woman who enjoyed socializing with her neighbors and friends, but what brought her the biggest joy was spending time with her family.
Doris is survived by her children, David (Gail) Cartwright and Delbert Cartwright both of Fort Atkinson, Daniel (Peggy McQueen) Cartwright of Scotland, Arkansas, Diana (Les) Moss of Unionville, Ohio, Donald (Michelle) Cartwright of Flippin Arkansas, Deano (Susan Crandall) Cartwright of Hill City Minnesota and Darlene (Mike) Meador of Davis, Oklahoma; 17 grandchildren; 36 great grandchildren and 14 great great grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Dean Cartwright in 2009; son, Daryl Cartwright; grandson, Joseph Cartwright and sister, Eleanor Stark.
Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at the Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson. Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. on Tuesday at the memorial home until time of service. Burial will take place at noon on Wednesday, November 23 at Waneka Cemetery in Elk Mound.
The family would like to thank My Choice Wisconsin, Sunset Ridge Memory Care and Rainbow Hospice for the excellent care given to mom.
