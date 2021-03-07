March 4, 2021
Jefferson, WI - Doris M. Schuld, 94 of Jefferson, passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Sylvan Crossing of Jefferson.
Doris was born on August 8, 1926 in Springfield, WI, the daughter of Leslie and Retha (DuVall) Durkee. She grew up on a farm in Southern Wisconsin and on May 25, 1946, she married Lester Schuld at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Jefferson. Doris and Jim met after he was discharged from the US Navy at the Music Box in Johnson Creek. The couple had 5 children and enjoyed 34 years of marriage until his death in 1980. Doris worked for the majority of her life at Watertown Metals and later for Happy Vac Cleaners. Doris loved to be with her friends and was a very social person. She loved dancing and being out and about. She was always a fun-loving person and the people around her always appreciated her company. Jim Peckham was a longtime friend and a companion for the last 10 plus of Doris' life. Doris cherished time spent with Jim and she appreciated his company. Her family was the most important thing to Doris and she lived her 94 years to its fullest.
Doris is survived by: her children Rita (John) Kennedy and Russell (Barb) Schuld both of Fort Atkinson; 13 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a number of other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter Romona Guerra, sons Roger and Ronald Schild, grandchildren Aaron Guerra, Anna Bauer, and Jonathan Bauer, and siblings Dorothy Gregg, and brother Robert and Harold Durkee.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00AM on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church with Fr. Tom Coyle presiding. Visitation will be on Monday, from 4:00PM - 6:00PM at the Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home and on Tuesday from 10:00AM until the time of service at the Church. She will be buried at St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Cemetery of Johnson Creek.
The Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home is caring for the family.
