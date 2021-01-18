April 3, 1923 - January 11, 2021
Whitewater, WI - Doris Madeline Kriederman, 97, Fort Atkinson, passed away on Monday, January 11, 2021 at Fairhaven Senior Living in Whitewater, WI.
Doris was born on April 3, 1923 in Buffalo, NY. She married. Doris worked for Jones Dairy in Fort Atkinson for 36 years.
She is survived by her son Robert (Karen) Lueder, Whitewater; granddaughter Seven Lueder Powers; great-granddaughters Daisy and Cissy. She was preceded in death by her husband Francis "Kriedy" and daughter Sandra Lueder Powers. Burial will be in the St. John Catholic Cemetery, Jefferson, WI.
The Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family, online condolences may be made at nitardyfuneralhome.com
