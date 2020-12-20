December 17, 2020
Lake Mills, WI - On Thursday, December 17, 2020, our Lord called Doris Mae Kulow to her eternal home in heaven. She was 93.
Doris was born on February 10, 1927 to the late Norman and Clara (Donstad) Nesthus in rural Deerfield, Wisconsin. She enjoyed attending Liberty School all of her grade school years, and graduating from Deerfield High School in 1945 where she supported her school's athletic teams as a cheerleader. Following high school Doris worked in Madison.
On September 20, 1947 Doris married Robert Kulow of Lake Mills. They were blessed with three children, Steve and twin daughters, Jane and Joan.
Doris was employed at Davis Bakery, Hamlin, Inc. and Crepaco, of Lake Mills, but her favorite "job" was the child care she did for many years in her home. During her free time she enjoyed knitting her dishcloths, playing cards and watching her Milwaukee Brewers.
She was a member of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, its Mission Society and Senior Choir.
Survivors include her children, Stephen (Barb) Kulow, Jefferson and Joan Kulow, West Bend; grandchildren, Jason (Nichole) Kulow, Cadott; Jodi (Sam) El-Beri, Jefferson; great-grandchildren, Devin Kulow, Riley Kulow, Kadence Kulow, Raelyn Kulow, Austin El-Beri, Emma El-Beri; sister Betty Pohlman; sister-in-law Ruth Nesthus; her dear Michelle Hagedorn, and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Bob and daughter, Jane; brothers, Robert Nesthus, Sanford Nesthus, Gordon (Myrtle) Nesthus, John (Nora) Nesthus, and her sister Genevieve (Bob) Peacock.
A Memorial service will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Lake Mills at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 28, 2020. Friends may call to pay their respects at 10 a.m. at the Church until time of services.
Burial will be in Kroghville Cemetery.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Our House in Cambridge Wisconsin under the direction of Ryan Wagner for the excellent care she received as a resident there this past year. We would also like to show our appreciation to Rainbow Hospice for their help during her illness.
Memorials may be made to Our House, in Cambridge, Rainbow Hospice, in Johnson Creek, or to St. Paul's Lutheran Church.
