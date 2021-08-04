Dorothy A. (Lettow) Grulke

March 4, 1936 - August 2, 2021
Watertown, WI - Dorothy A. Grulke, 85, of Watertown, passed away on Monday, August 2, 2021 at Heritage Homes in Watertown.
Dorothy Ann Lettow was born on March 4, 1936 in the Town of Lebanon, the daughter of Gilbert and Selana (nee Braasch) Lettow. She was a 1954 graduate of Watertown High School. On July 24, 1954, she was united in marriage to Marvin Grulke at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Ixonia. She was a lifelong member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Ixonia where she served on the Ladies Aid. She enjoyed watching the Milwaukee Brewers and Green Bay Packers. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and going to their activities. She was known for her "Grandma cookies" and sharing them with family at holiday get-togethers.
Dorothy is survived by her husband of 67 years, Marvin Grulke of Watertown; children, Stanley (Cheryl) Grulke of Pipersville and Dianne (David) Behl of Lebanon; grandchildren, Craig (Miranda) Grulke of Ixonia, Cari (Rob Berndt) Grulke of Milwaukee; Brian (Kayla) Behl of Pewaukee, Chad (Karen) Behl of Pewaukee, and Michelle (Michael) Bongers of Kaukauna; great-grandchildren, Jaxson Grulke, Justin Bongers, Hailey Bongers, and Faith Bongers; sisters, Hazel (Harvey) Nagel and Carol (Tom) Sindermann, both of Watertown; sisters-in-law, Cheryl Lettow, Arlene Zastrow, and Shirley Grulke; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Justin Behl; sister, Sharon Berryman; and brother, Howard Lettow.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Ixonia with Rev. Joel Free officiating. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Family and friends may gather at the church from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
The family would like to thank Heritage Homes, Rainbow Hospice, and Pastor Free for the exceptional care they gave Dorothy.
