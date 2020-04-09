Dorothy Ann Schroeder, 86, of Fort Atkinson, passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
Dorothy was born on April 14, 1933, in Goodrich, to Adrian and Cecilia (Kaiser) Romens.
She spent her early life in Athens, where she eventually graduated from Athens High School. Shortly after, she married William Schroeder on Oct. 19, 1957, and moved to Whitewater.
They farmed in the Jefferson County area together for many years, and she also began a clerical job with Jonas Office Supply in 1978. She volunteered at St. Vincent de Paul in Fort Atkinson during her later years as well.
She enjoyed bowling with friends, tending to her garden, sewing, making beautiful quilts and spending time with family.
Dorothy belonged to a bowling team that won the 2019 Women’s Bowling Tournament and she also was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Dorothy is survived by her five daughters, Gwen (Dwight) Slocum of Whitewater, Gayle (Ray) Lunder of Edgerton, Geri (Scott) Doebereiner of Warner Robins, Ga., Gina (Jeff) Frohmader of Fort Atkinson and Gloria (Jerry) Schroeder-Klokow of Appleton; 10 grandchildren, Russ (Jess) Slocum, Stacie (Craig) Wild, Weston (Breanna) Lunder, Nicole Lunder, Emily (Chris) Hunold, Jennifer (Chasen) Thompson, Ashley (Jamey) Kuske, Natalie (Justin) Veale, Allison Thompson and Rhiley Frohmader; eight great-grandchildren, Linnea Wild, Ryker Wild, Mitchell Hunold, Quinn Hunold, Grayson Birdsill, Garin Birdsill, Beckett Veale and Kohana Taylor; siblings, Dale (Sue) Romens, Gary (Diane) Romens, Rodney (Patti) Romens, Elaine Weiler, Karen Carrothers and Bunny (DuWayne) Brown; sisters-in-law, Lolly Romens, Marge Romens-Doerrer and Evelyn Romens; many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Adrian and Cecilia Romens; husband, William Schroeder; eight siblings; Jeanne, Glenn Romens, Brian Romens, Sandy, James Romens, Alan Romens, Donna, and Elmo Romens.
A memorial mass will be held at a later date at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fort Atkinson.
Memorials may be sent to St. Joseph Catholic Church or Rainbow Hospice.
The family would like to give special thanks to Father Tim Renz and the staff at Rainbow Hospice for their excellent care. They also extend thanks to all of Dorothy’s local siblings that cared for her.
Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
