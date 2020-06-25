Dorothy Ann Schroeder, 86, of Fort Atkinson, passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
Dorothy was born on April 14, 1933, in Goodrich, to Adrian and Cecelia (Kaiser) Romens.
She spent her early life in Athens, where she graduated from Athens High School.
Shortly thereafter, Dorothy married William G. Schroeder on Oct. 19, 1957, and moved to Palmyra. They spent most of their married life farming in the Jefferson County area.
She also was employed at Highsmith, Inc. for many years and recently retired from Jonas Office Products. She volunteered at St. Vincent De Paul in Fort Atkinson during her later years as well.
Dorothy enjoyed tending to her gardens, sewing, making beautiful quilts and spending time with family.
Dorothy had a passion for bowling and belonged to several leagues over the years. She participated in county, state and national tournaments.
She also was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Dorothy is survived by her five daughters, Gwen (Dwight) Slocum of Whitewater, Gayle (Ray) Lunder of Edgerton, Geri (Scott) Doebereiner of Warner Robins, Ga., Gina (Jeff) Frohmader of Fort Atkinson and Gloria (Jerry) Schroeder-Klokow of Appleton; 10 grandchildren, Ross (Jess) Slocum, Stacie (Craig) Wild, Weston (Breanna) Lunder, Nicole Lunder, Emily (Chris) Hunold, Jennifer (Chasen) Thompson, Ashley (Jamey) Kuske, Natalie (Justin) Veale, Allison Thompson and Rhiley Frohmader;.
She further is survived by eight great-grandchildren, Linnea Wild, Ryker Wild, Mitchell Hunold, Quinn Hunold, Grayson Birdsill, Gavin Birdsill, Braedon Kuske, Beckett Veale and Kohana Taylor; siblings, Dale (Sue) Romens, Gary (Diane) Romens, Rodney (Patti) Romens, Elaine Weiler, Karen Carrothers and Bunny (DuWayne) Brown; sisters-in-law, Lolly Romens, Marge Romens-Doerrer and Evelyn Romens; many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Adrian and Cecelia Romens; husband, William Schroeder; and eight siblings: Jean, Glenn, Brian, Sandy, James, Alan, Donna and Elmo.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, July 4, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1660 Endl Blvd., Fort Atkinson.
Family will be available to greet you at 10 a.m. with Mass to follow at 11 a.m. A luncheon is planned following Mass.
Memorials may be sent to St. Joseph Catholic Church or Rainbow Hospice.
The family would like to give special thanks to Father Tim Renz and the staff at Rainbow Hospice for their excellent care. They also extend thanks to Dorothy’s local siblings, who helped support them and Dorothy during this time.
Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com.
