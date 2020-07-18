PALMYRA — We will be celebrating our beloved Dorothy Traeder’s life on what would have been her 81st birthday ... Sunday, July 26, 2020, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Irvin L. Young Community Center, 123 Burr Oak St., Palmyra, located in the Palmyra-Eagle Middle and High School.
We would LOVE for any and all who were lucky enough to know her to come celebrate her life with us and share in our many amazing memories.
It will be an informal “open house”-type gathering of family, friends, co-workers, etc. The type of gathering Dorothy would have had and loved. We look forward to celebrating this amazing woman’s life with everyone!
