ADAMS — Dorothy Anne Traeder, 80, of Adams, passed away at home Tuesday, March 31, 2020.
Dorothy was born in Palmyra on July 26, 1939, the daughter of the late Daniel and Lucille (Walton) Szymkowski.
Dorothy was united in marriage with Lyle M. Traeder on July 20, 1957, in Helenville. They spent the next 62 years making many amazing memories together.
Dorothy worked many years for the Palmyra-Eagle School District first as a bus driver and later as a custodian in the elementary and high school.
After her retirement in 2001, Lyle and Dorothy made the permanent move to their "up north getaway." Dorothy, being the busy-body that she was, took a housekeeping position at the local assisted living home where she worked until early 2019.
Dorothy loved baking (she was best known for her Christmas cookies!), gardening, local thrift shopping, polka and country music, cracking jokes and being "sassy," and would happily take a trip to the nearest casino. Most important to Dorothy was her family — she was at her best and happiest when she was spending time with her two daughters, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, along with her sisters and brother.
Dorothy is survived by her husband of almost 63 years, Lyle; and their two daughters, Liane R. Traeder-Marshall of Elkhorn and Dorphina S. McClure of Adams; and Kevin Williams of Whitewater, who was like a son to Lyle and Dorothy; four grandchildren, Gabrielle Marshall and Jacqueline Marshall, both of Elkhorn, Brittani Viola of Adams and Jared McClure of Fort Atkinson; five great-grandchildren, Armond Marshall-Agnew, Gavin and Jhenna Marshall-Pausch, and Nickalis Atkins and Ashton Marshall-Heyob. She also is survived by her three sisters, Kaye Kinateder of Jefferson, Mary Jane Williams of Whitewater and Christine Nelson of Arkdale; and several nieces and nephews.
She also was preceded in death by her brother, James Szymkowski.
Dorothy's Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.
Dorothy's family would like to thank the nurses of SSM Health at Home for making her last days at home comfortable. We would also like to thank Roseberry's Funeral Home for their grace, compassion and patience as we said our goodbyes to our beloved wife, mother and grandmother before she took her "last trip down the driveway."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.