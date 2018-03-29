Dorothy 'Dotty' A. Weber, 81, Johnson Creek

JOHNSON CREEK — Dorothy “Dotty” A. Weber, 81, of Johnson Creek, passed away on Wednesday, March 28, 2018, at Fort Memorial Hospital in Fort Atkinson.

Dorothy Alice Kreuziger was born on Dec. 26, 1936, in Watertown, the daughter of Ben and Gertrude (Vivoda) Kreuziger.

She was a 1954 graduate of Juneau High School.

On Oct. 13, 1956, she was united in marriage to Aubrey Weber in Clyman.

Dotty had been employed at Johnson Controls in Watertown for over 41 years.

She enjoyed bowling and playing horseshoes as well as going camping. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and enjoyed watching them play sports for Johnson Creek High School.

Dotty was an avid card player, especially poker.

She is survived by her husband, Aubrey Weber of Johnson Creek; children, Becky (Duane) Draeger and Michael Weber, both of Johnson Creek; grandchildren, Shane (Becky) Draeger and Stacy (Eric) Hildreth; great-grandchildren, Rhett Draeger and Cayson Hildreth; siblings, Marion Seiler of Beaver Dam, Donna (Kenneth) France of Watertown, Barbara (Rodney) Kohn of Fort Atkinson, Donald (Shirley) Kreuziger of Horicon, Raymond (Kathy) Kreuziger, also of Horicon, Francis Kreuziger of Tennesse and Steve Kreuziger of Las Vegas; sister-in-law, Diane Kreuziger, as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Karen Allen, Geraldine Schumann and Silvejean Kreuziger; brothers, Kenny, Paul, Robert and Earl Kreuziger; sisters-in-law, Sharon Kreuziger and Ursey Vogel; and brothers-in-law, Paul Seiler and Raymond Vogel.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 3, at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Johnson Creek with the Rev. Dale Vlastnik officiating.

Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Johnson Creek.

Family and friends may gather for visitation on Monday evening at Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown from 4 to 8 p.m. and on Tuesday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

Memorials to the church would be appreciated.

Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.