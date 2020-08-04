Dorothy Elisabeth “Liz” Klug, 96, passed away on July 28, 2020, at Fairhaven in Whitewater.
She was born on Oct. 10, 1923, to George and Cora (McKinnon) Walslager.
She grew up in Adams and attended Adams-Friendship High School.
In 1942, Dorothy “Liz” married Walter J. Wolochek in Milwaukee, where together they raised their three children: Karen, Guy and Jody.
She also attended Milwaukee School of Engineering and earned a degree in drafting and engineering. This led to a move to Wisconsin Rapids and a job with road planning for the state.
Dorothy “Liz” and Walter parted ways when she moved to Stevens Point. There, she completed an undergraduate degree in psychology at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.
Dorothy then moved to Whitewater, where she completed a master’s degree in sociology at UW-Whitewater.
In 1974, Dorothy “Liz” married Merril W. Klug and moved to Merril’s farm in Milton. She settled into farming and being a homemaker. After Merril’s passing, she moved to Fairhaven Senior Living in Whitewater, where she lived comfortably until her peaceful passing on July 28.
Dorothy was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fort Atkinson. She was very strong in her faith and active in her church while her health permitted.
She was a member of Questers and Milton Women’s Club, did a variety of volunteer work, and was a regular contributor to nonprofits supporting disadvantaged children and wildlife conservation.
Dorothy “Liz” had an extensive number of hobbies. She enjoyed and was very accomplished at baking, cooking, gardening, hunting, crafting, painting, sewing, golfing and swimming. She was ahead of her time with healthy eating and exercise, and had a passion for education and continuous learning, reading extensively on a wide variety of topics.
She also immensely enjoyed time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, outings with club members, summers up north at her childhood home and winters in New Braunfels, Texas.
Dorothy “Liz” is survived by her daughter, Jody Zaffke; son-in-law, Dan Sydow; daughter-in-law, Sandy (Chris) Ahl; stepchildren, Connie (Ernie) Fisher, Peggy (Dale) Dissmeyer, Diane Lock, Raymond (Christina) Klug and James Klug; grandchildren from her first marriage, Kimberly (James) Dondlinger, Kerry (James) Freiberger, Klarissa (Justin) Stratman, Stephen (Barbara) Sydow, Luke (Erika) Sydow, John (Rosanna) Treuden, Jennifer Lalk (Miguel Sanchez) and Janessa (Lance) Agbuis; grandchildren from second marriage, Brett (Jody) Frazier, Lindsay Lock, Valerie Bucane, Joshua Lock, Mark (Kaylee) Frazier, Josylyn Klug, Jenessia (Michael) Knox, Kalee Krueger and Cash Klug; 31 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. She also is survived by many, many nieces and nephews of the Braun family.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Merril Klug; ex-husband, Walter J. Wolochek; parents, George and Cora Walslager; daughter, Karen Sydow; son, Guy Wolochek; sister, Donna (Ted) Braun; brothers, Kenneth and Clarence Walslager; and granddaughter, Kristin Wolochek Pinkerton.
Open visitation will be held at Albrecht Funeral Home in Milton at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8. Due to coronavirus, the funeral will be a family-only service at 2 p.m. with burial immediately following.
The family wishes to extend a very special thank you to all the staff at Fairhaven Senior Living Center.
