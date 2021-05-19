Dorothy J. Maas

May 1, 2021
Minocqua, WI - Dorothy Jane Maas was born on the family farm in Fort Atkinson August 22, 1925, to Edwin and Bernice (Merriman) Ehlers, and was given her wings May 1, 2021. Dorothy was welcomed with open arms in heaven by husband Richard (married in 1949), infant daughter Pamela (1950); stepdaughter Penny (Jerry) Vail, and brother Ronald Edwin Ehlers (Lucy). Dorothy leaves behind sister Joan (Wayne Stoltz) and brother, James Ehlers (Sally); grandchildren Jill Vail and Gary Vail; great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. As "Dot" or "Dottsie" she enjoyed many friends in Minocqua, Woodruff and rest of the Wisconsin North woods along with Panama City Beach, FL and destinations around the globe. She grew up on the family farm founded on 160 homestead acres in Fort Atkinson, which remains in the family. Schooling included South Branch one room school, and graduation from Fort Atkinson High School. Dorothy worked at Moe Light in Fort Atkinson, and as an estimator for Laddish Drop Forge in Milwaukee. Dorothy and Richard worked in the city just long enough to finance their dream. They became owners and operated the Rainbow Resort (red, blue and green cottages) on the Rainbow Flowage, now Rainbow Lake, from 1960 to 1993, and retired at Lakeland Village. She was a member of United Methodist Church of the Pines, Minocqua. Activities Dorothy enjoyed most were time with family, friends at The Black Bear with a cold Bud Light and jalapeño poppers, cribbage, jigsaw puzzles, waterfalls, January and February at Beachcomber by the Sea in Panama City Beach (Dusty's Oyster Bar and The Sandbar), Branson, fishing, Jeff Gordon #24, The Senior Center which she dearly missed, gardening (tomatoes to BLTs immediately), having fun, and traveling everywhere. Remember the Christmas card of her riding a camel in Morocco? Her adventurous side was also spent leading snowmobile groups over the northern trails from one eatery/bar to another. Dorothy loved the birds at the bird feeder outside the kitchen window. Come winter she would march through the snow to take out suet mornings, and retrieve it evenings denying a treat for the bears. Dorothy would say, "It's not goodbye, it's until next time!" Dorothy's celebration of life will be Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at the United Methodist Church of the Pines, 415 Chippewa Street, Minocqua (parking across the street). Visitation begins at 10:00 a.m. preceding the 11:00 a.m. service. Memorials would be appreciated to the Church of the Pines. Friends and family are invited to share additional fellowship and memories at the Black Bear Bar and Grill, 11045 State Hwy 70 West. www.bolgerfuneral.com
