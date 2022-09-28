Dorothy K. Vogel

June 16, 1926 - September 26, 2022

Jefferson, WI - DOROTHY K. VOGEL, age 96 of Jefferson passed away on Monday September 26, 2022, at the University Hospital Madison. She was born on June 16, 1926, to Enos and Ottilia (Werner) Schroedl. She married James N. Vogel on June 5, 1948, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, he preceded her in death on May 1, 1989. Dorothy grew up and worked on the Schroedl farm and Meat Market in Jefferson. She loved to cook and bake, especially cake decorating. She enjoyed her vegetable and flower gardens, sewing and most recently her greeting card making.

To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Vogel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.