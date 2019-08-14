JEFFERSON — Dorothy Mae (Fowlie) Brassfield, 98, passed away Aug. 14, 2019, at Wellington Meadows Assisted Living in Fort Atkinson.
Dorothy was born in rural Rockwell City, Iowa, on April 30, 1921, the daughter of Frank and Clara (Ross) Fowlie.
She married Elvis J. Brassfield on Sept. 18, 1943, in San Antonio, Texas. He preceded her in death on March 30, 2006.
Dorothy graduated from Lake City High School in Lake City, Iowa; attended Buena Vista College in Storm Lake, Iowa, then taught one-room rural schools for three years and one year in Lanesboro, Iowa.
Dorothy was a farm wife and mother of four children. In 1964 the family moved from the Lake City area to a dairy farm near Waterloo, where they farmed for eight years.
In 1972 they retired from farming and moved to Jefferson.
Dorothy was a member of Immanuel United Methodist Church in Jefferson where she belonged to the United Methodist Women and Eve Circle. She served for 17 years as the church custodian.
She enjoyed handiwork, genealogy, reading, writing letters, baking and yardwork.
Surviving are her sons, John (Elizabeth) of Marshall, David (Linda) of Pepin and Robert (Pamela) of Johnson Creek; grandchildren, Daryl (Jessica) of Sun Prairie, Michelle (Tony LaRock) Brassfield of Durand, Jennifer (Mark) Shepler of Marshall, Robert Brassfield of Madison and Rebecca (Corey) Pederson of Omaha, Neb.; stepgrandchild, Leah (Joe) Johnson of Maplewood, Minn.; great-grandchildren, Caleb, Kelsey, Caden, Conall Pederson, Garrett Shepler and Noah Sobottka; stepgreat-grandchildren, William Johnson and Justin Kolich; sister-in-law, Joyce (Dale) Christensen of Coon Rapids, Iowa; brother-in-law, Boyd Yaden of Clackamas, Ore.; and cousins.
She also was preceded in death by her daughter, Diane; parents; parents-in-law; sisters-in-law, Betty Benckendorf, Irene Ireland and Karon Yaden, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Immanuel United Methodist Church in Jefferson, Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek or the charity of one’s choice.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 16, at the Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home of Jefferson with Chaplain Steve Steele presiding.
Visitation will be on Friday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Burial will follow the service at the Union Cemetery of Jefferson.
The family wishes to express special thanks to Wellington Meadows Assisted Living, Fort Atkinson; Rainbow Hospice, Johnson Creek; and Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home.
