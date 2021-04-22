June 4, 1933 - April 18, 2021
Jefferson, WI - Dorothy Marie (Larson) Wayne known to most as "Dot" or "Dottie", passed away on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at the age of 87 surrounded by her family who were determined to keep her close. Dot was born June 4, 1933 the youngest of 4 kids and raised in Yorkville, Illinois. She had 3 siblings, Jack, Donna and Mary, her parents Arthur and Mary Larson and a gaggle of other nefarious relatives who have already passed and there to greet her. She met her husband Thomas Wayne at Yorkville High School and they were married a few years later. The family migrated to Wisconsin and raised their kids on a farm in Jefferson County. They had four children, Thomas Wayne II (Denise), Teresa Hellekant (Goran), David Wayne and LeAnn Kissner, who went on to produce 12 grandchildren, and 4 1/3 great grandchildren. Dot had a professional life that took her from Palmyra High School to Ft. Atkinson (Norland), Chicago (Argonne National Laboratories) and Atlanta (Rockwell International, Boeing), but upon retirement she returned to the area to tend the needs of her expanding flock. She loved to travel and explore the world and loved gardening especially flowers. Dottie was known around Oconomowoc for her quirky sense of humor and her quick wit and to her nieces and nephews she was called Aunt Dorkie. She loved family gatherings and to make people laugh. She was a gracious woman and mother with a limitless capacity for unconditional love. We who are left behind will do our best to honor her legacy and pay it forward. She will dearly be missed...!
There is a memorial celebration of life gathering and lunch for family and friends on Sunday April 25th from 1-4pm to honor Dot at LeAnn's farm address: N2726 Mehring Rd., Jefferson, Wis. 53549.
