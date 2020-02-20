HELENVILLE — Dorothy R. Radisky, 90, of Helenville, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Alden Estates of Jefferson.
Dorothy was born on March 22, 1929, in Fort Atkinson, the daughter of Frank and Ottilia (Moser) Silberhorn.
On April 22, 1950, she married Gilbert Radisky in Jefferson and the couple enjoyed 47 years of marriage until his death in 1997.
Dorothy took care of her family as a homemaker and worked part-time at Eilks Bakery in Jefferson. She was a talented baker, making cakes, cookies and pies of many varieties.
Dorothy loved watching game shows on television, doing word searches and playing Bingo on Sundays. Above all else, she loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children, Linda Seeber of Jefferson, Francis Radisky of Helenville and Michael (Shannon) Radisky of Johnson Creek; six grandchildren, Ray Seeber III, Steve Seeber, Steven Radisky, Zachary Radisky, Hannah Koch and Brooke Wilke; one great-grandson, Colton Seeber. Dorothy also is survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She also was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Cyril and Mary Eben, and a sister, Rosemary in infancy.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at St. Mary’s Help of Christians Catholic Church of Sullivan with Father Mariadas Bekala presiding.
Visitation will be on Monday, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home of Jefferson, and on Tuesday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Dorothy will be laid to rest at Hoffman Cemetery of Rome following the mass.
“Weep not in tears of sorrow because I’ve gone away. But weep with tears of gladness for the peace I have today.”
