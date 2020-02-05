SULLIVAN — Dorothy R. Wergin, 90, of Sullivan, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Alden Estates of Jefferson.
Dorothy was born on Feb. 20, 1929, in Sheboygan, the daughter of Otto and Edna (Reichardt) Richter.
She grew up and attended school in Sheboygan.
Dorothy was a very independent woman whom raised her three younger siblings after the death of her parents.
She worked for Cutler-Hammer (now Eaton Corporation) for many years, serving as union steward and retired in the 1980s. After her retirement from Eaton, Dorothy worked for JC Penney until the company closed.
Dorothy was a committed and active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church of Sullivan and served on the ladies’ aid and quilting groups. She collected angels and decorated her home with many of them.
She was a very meticulous person who liked things done in specific ways. She wouldn’t let her son mow her lawn or shovel her snow, and insisted on doing these tasks herself until recent years.
Dorothy loved reading and was a wonderful mother. She took great care of her children and always was generous with her time, talent and resources.
Dorothy will be missed.
She is survived by her children, Jackie Trudeau of Watertown and William (Tonya) Wergin of Sullivan; grandchildren, Ashley and Christopher; great-grandchildren, Alivia, Michael and Cayden; siblings, Jack (Sharon) Richter of Pardeeville and Judy (Don) Zimmerman of Sheboygan; sister-in-law, Karen Richter of San Antonio, Texas; and by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Michael Schmidt; sister, Doris Spender; and brothers, Otto Jr., Eugene and Robert.
The family would like to extend a huge thank you to all the wonderful and caring staff at Rainbow Hospice and Alden Estates.
