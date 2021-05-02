April 5, 1939 - April 26, 2021
Palmyra, WI - Douglas A. Congdon, of Mesa, AZ and previously of Palmyra, WI passed away peacefullyat home on April 26th.
He went to be with his Lord at the age of 82 years young.
Born in Eagle township on April 5th,1939 the son of Douglas and Camilla (Mich) Congdon, he grew up on the family farm. Farming was a big part of Doug's life. His time on the family farm and love of growing food stuck with him all his life and his tremendous work ethic he received from his parents stayed with him until the end.
He is lovingly remembered by: his 2 sisters, Julie Szymkowski and Barb Rosman; 4 daughters, Elizabeth (David) Johnson of Whitewater, WI, Mary (David) Ludwig of Watertown, WI, Laura (Jerry) Stapleton of Hartland, WI, and Amy (Scott) Bartlett of Mesa, AZ.He is also survived by 14 grandchildren & 9 great-grandchildren. Doug is also survived by a large number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and his dear grandson, Brad.
Doug loved race cars and was a big NASCAR fan. He also greatly enjoyed Polka Music and even played some accordion. Doug had a knack for story telling and could keep his listeners in suspense and hanging on his next word. Along with his ability to tell a story, he was always ready with a good joke or one-liner to lighten the mood.
He retired from Wisconsin Precision Casting after 38 years of employment.
Visitation for Doug will be held from 5:00PM until 7:00PM on Monday, May 3, 2021 at the Gibson Family Funeral Home in Palmyra, WI (320 W. Main St. Palmyra, WI 53156). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00AM on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at St. Mary's Catholic Church of Palmyra, WI (919 W. Main St. Palmyra, WI 53156). Fr. Mariadas Bekala will officiate the Mass. Doug will be laid to rest in Hillside Cemetery of Palmyra at a later date.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Palmyra & Eagle, WI is serving the family. To place an online condolence, please visit gibsonfuneral.com
