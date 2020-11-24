Douglas A. "Doug" Brown

November 28, 1954 - November 21, 2020
Jefferson, WI - DOUGLAS A. BROWN passed away at his home in Jefferson on November 21, 2020 surrounded by family. Doug was born on November 28, 1954 in Edgerton, WI to Nester and Betty (Haggerty) Brown and baptized at Cargill Methodist Church. He married Linda Turner at Pop Wendt's House in Lake Mills on December 9, 1972. He worked at Schweiger Industries for 18 years, and most recently at Spacesaver for the past 32 years.
Doug very much enjoyed spending baseball season at Jones Park in Fort Atkinson watching and cheering for the General's Baseball team. He also loved watching the grandchildren participate in sporting events and spending vacations at the family cabin in the northern woods. He was an avid Green Bay Packer and Wisconsin Badger fan.
Doug is survived by his wife, sons Grant (Tanya) of Whitewater, Russell (Carol) Brown of Jefferson, daughter Sarah (Clint) Kucken of Fort; grandchildren Samantha Brown, Camron Wolter,
Zachary Brown, Mikaela Brown, Abby Kucken, Matthew Kucken, Daniel (Brianna) Lindsey, Katie Scherer, Emily Scherer, Lucas Scherer; great-grandchild Hazel Paige Lindsey; brothers Michael (Susan) Brown and Daniel Brown; sisters Diane (Don) Kassien and Nancy (Jim) Kassien and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded by brothers Richard (Lynette), Jerry, Steve, David and sisters Delores and Sandy.
Private family services will be held. A celebration of Doug's life will be held at a later date.
Doug will always be remembered by his quick comebacks in all situations. You never knew what he would say. He took life to the fullest and could take comments as well as give it. He will be greatly missed by family and friends; family was very important to him.
The family would like to thank Rainbow Hospice for the wonderful care they gave Doug and the love and concern they extended to the whole family.
